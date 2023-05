In the shadow of Operation Shield and Arrow, a terrorist attempted to carry out a stabbing attack at a checkpoint in the Shomron on Shabbos afternoon.

A terrorist approached a checkpoint near the yishuv of Shaked and armed with a knife, began running toward the Border Guard officers stationed there.

The officers opened fire and neutralized him.

B’Chasdei Hashem, there were no injuries to Israeli security forces.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)