WATCH: IDF Forces Capture Terrorists Who Injured Soldiers In Huwara





Israeli security forces raided the city of Shechem early Sunday morning in a special arrest operation under the intelligence guidance of the Shin Bet.

IDF soldiers, Border Police officers, and Yamam officers surrounded a home in the kasbah (Old City) and the two wanted suspects, the terrorists who carried out the shooting attack in Huwara in March, injuring two IDF soldiers, surrendered themselves to Israeli forces without resistance.

The terrorists were transferred to the Shin Bet for interrogation.

The manhunt for the terrorist had stretched out for a month and a half. The operation was launched on Sunday morning in the wake of intelligence information that the two were planning another attack.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)