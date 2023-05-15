SEE IT: Christie Accuses CNN Of Rigging Town Hall Audience For Trump





Former GOP presidential candidate Chris Christie tore into CNN for allowing Donald Trump to steamroll his way through a town hall last week – and accused the network of making it essentially a Trump rally.

Specifically, Christie said CNN obviously made a deal with Trump to have the audience consist almost entirely of people who already support him, allowing the ex-president to avoid taking any hard-hitting questions from undecided Republicans.

“Let’s face it, CNN went in the tank to get Trump on there,” Christie said. “They allowed him to negotiate who was going to be in that audience, and those were all Trump supporters.”

“I don’t care how they introduced them. I know a lot of those people in that audience, I spent a lot of time in New Hampshire eight years ago, and a lot of those are the same faces that I saw eight years ago,” Christie said. “You pay no attention to the audience reaction. Those were all people who in the main, 80 percent or so, were Trump supporters. So that was a negotiation deal that Trump did with CNN and I think CNN was wrong for doing it.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)