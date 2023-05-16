Highly Contagious Skin Infection Now In New York For First Time Ever





A highly contagious skin infection has been reported in two women in New York, making them the first people in the city to have ever been confirmed as having it.

The CDC said that the women were infected with the Trichophyton indotineae strain of ringworm-causing fungus, which causes rashes and itchy, red skin all across the body.

Such infections are not uncommon in parts of Asia, but they had never been detected in the US.

The women, ages 28 and 47 were both suffering from lesions on the neck, abdomen, and thighs. They have no relation to each other, and just one of them had a travel history, having gone to Bangladesh last summer.

Dr. Avrom Caplan told NBC News that the fungal infection “is not a widespread problem” in the United States, though officials have warned that this type of infection is resistant to drugs.

Contrary to what its name indicates, ringworm is not caused by a worm, but rather by a fungus which is spread through skin-to-skin contact.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)