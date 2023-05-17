CROWN HEIGHTS: $5,000 Reward Following Brazen Kosher Pizza Shop Robbery [VIDEO]





The Jewish Future Alliance (JFA) is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individuals responsible for a reported robbery at Railroad Pizza on Monday night, May 8th. The incident occurred at 227 Kingston Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11213.

The robbery took place on Monday, May 8th, at approximately 11PM, after the store owner had closed for the day and was preparing for an event the following day. Two perpetrators entered the store through an open sidewalk cellar grate. They claimed to have guns and proceeded to hold up the owner, forcing him to lie face down on the floor for nearly ten minutes. During this time, they emptied his pockets, stole his phone, and took his credit card.

“These perpetrators knew what they were doing and exhibited sophistication, wearing gloves and masks. Such brazen behavior should shock every New Yorker. We need to unite as New Yorkers to protect our city. If you recognize the perpetrators, please report it to the NYPD. We all love New York City and have a responsibility to keep it safe,” said Rabbi Yaacov Behrman, Founder of the Jewish Future Alliance.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Please see attached video.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)