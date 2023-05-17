MUSK MADNESS: Twitter Owner Wades Into Massive Antisemitism Controversy





Elon Musk has stepped into a new controversy after making some inflammatory tweets. On Monday, the ultra-wealthy tech mogul likened liberal billionaire and activist George Soros to comic book villain Magneto, a fictional character who is a Holocaust survivor.

“He wants to erode the very fabric of civilization. Soros hates humanity,” Musk followed up.

Musk came under immediate fire over the tweet, with Alex Goldenberg of the Network Contagion Research Institute saying, “Musk’s likening Soros to Magneto isn’t casual; it’s a nod to harmful antisemitic tropes of Jewish global control.”

Even Israel’s Foreign Ministry weighed in, saying that Musk’s tweets had “antisemitic overtones.”

“The phrase ‘The Jews’ spiked today on the list of topics trending on Twitter following a tweet with antisemitic overtones by none other than the owner and CEO of the social network, Elon Musk,” the Foreign Ministry tweeted, adding that his tweet “immediately led to antisemitic conspiracy theories on Twitter.”

But Musk says he’s not an antisemite – “I’m a pro-Semite, if anything,” he claimed – and said he wouldn’t stop speaking his mind even if it scares away investors or consumers.

“I’ll say what I want, and if the consequence of that is losing money, so be it,” the Twitter owner stated.

Making things even more interesting, Ashley St. Clair of the satirical The Babylon Bee, asked, “Was Netanyahu being anti-Semitic when he blamed Soros for the anti-deportation campaign in Israel?” She linked to a Jerusalem Post article about Netanyahu’s comments against the far-left billionaire.

Musk replied to her tweet, “ADL should just drop the A.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)