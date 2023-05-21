City In Shock: Pizza Store Owner Killed By Carbon Monoxide Poisoning





The person who died from carbon monoxide poisoning in a pizza shop in Be’er Sheva on Thursday was identified on Friday morning as the owner of the store, Chaim Attias, z’l, 66.

A preliminary investigation by Israel’s Fire and Rescue Services revealed that the chimney of the pizza oven had become blocked, causing the gas to leak into the store.

Apart from Attias, z’l, 17 people were evacuated from the scene to Soroka Hospital in Be’er Sheva, including his son, Misha Attias. Misha was transferred to Assaf HaRofeh Hospital to receive treatment in an oxygen pressure chamber.

A witness to the scene told Ynet that he initially thought a terror attack had occurred when he heard people screaming.

“I ran to the scene and I saw people falling on the floor one after the other. It was very scary.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)