ROSH CHODESH ANTICS: Guards Stop Women Of The Wall From Smuggling In Sefer Torah





The Women of the Wall group engaged in their monthly provocation on Sunday morning, Rosh Chodesh Sivan, and tried to bring in a Sefer Torah to the Kosel plaza, which is forbidden according to Israeli law.

They were stopped from doing so by the Kosel security guards.

“A small group of Women of the Wall members came to the Kosel plaza and stirred up a provocation and turned the Kosel into a place of machlokes,” a statement from the Western Wall Heritage Foundation said.

“A Sefer Torah was carried in and an attempt was made to bring it in a disgraceful way into the plaza. The desecration was prevented by one of the security guards and the Sefer Torah was guarded in a respectful place.”

The Women of the Wall group [WOW] stated: ‘The security guards of the Kotel Rav kidnapped and confiscated the WOW’S Sefer Torah and even detained a woman who was on her way to the WOW’s festive tefillah with the Sefer Torah as if she was a criminal. It is ridiculous and outrageous that on erev Shavuot, the Kotel Rav desecrates a Sefer Torah and women’s tefillah and confiscates a Sefer Torah whose entire purpose is to allow women to read the Torah at the Kotel. The time has come to free the Kotel from the hands of the Kotel Rav and bring equality to women in this holy place as well.’

