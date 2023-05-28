9-Year-Old Kochav Yaakov Resident Struck By Stray Bullet





A nine-year-old resident of the yishuv of Kochav Yaakov in Binyamin was injured by a stray bullet from a nearby Arab town.

Emergency services evacuated her to Shaare Tzedek Hospital in Jerusalem where she is in light to moderate condition.

The Home Front Command initially issued a warning of a possible terrorist infiltration and ordered residents to enter their homes. However, minutes later, they announced that it was not a terror incident. “This is not a security incident. Residents can leave their homes and move around the area without restrictions.”

A preliminary investigation revealed that it was “a stray bullet shot that was carried out in the area and not a direct shot at her.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)