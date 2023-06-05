THE END OF SHIVA FOR THE GADOL HADOR, Z’tl: Family Members Daven At Kever





The shiva for the Gadol HaDor, Rosh Yeshivas Ponevezh HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein, z’tl has ended.

On Monday, the Rosh Yeshivah’s children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and close talmidim davened at the kever at the Ponevezh Beis HaChayim in Bnei Brak.

Many azkaros and hespedim for the Rosh Yeshivah, z’tl, are taking place this week. Rosh Yeshivas Shabodka HaGaon HaRav Moshe Hillel Hirsch is scheduled to deliver the main hesped at an azkarah at Yeshivas Chevron in Yerushalayim on Monday as well as at an azkarah in Telzstone.

