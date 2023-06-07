“Flight Of Peace:” The Israeli’s Post About Chareidim That Went Viral





Chadashot HaSkopim reported on an Israeli social media post that went viral about the experience of an Israeli traveler that changed his mind about Chareidim.

“Yesterday, I returned from Hungary,” the Israeli wrote on Sunday. “And during the flight, I saw a group of religious bochurim beginning to distribute cakes and snacks to all the passengers.”

“I first thought they were crazy but they said that they were doing it for the zechus of a Rebbe whose kever they had just visited who would regularly distribute food.”

“Less than five minutes later, they approached the flight attendants and requested to buy all the drinks and began giving out cups and drinks. That’s what they did the whole flight.”

“I was so moved by the sight that I offered to pay for all their expenses until the last shekel. But they refused to take even a prutah from me.”

“I swear to you that until the day before yesterday, I would have thrown them out the window of the plane – that’s how much I disliked them. Yesterday, I got to know a new sector well and I realized that the reality is completely different. It’s important to me to publicize this to other people like me.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)