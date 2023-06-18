WATCH: Putin: My Jewish Friends Say Zelensky “Isn’t Jewish”, “Covers For Neo-Nazis”





Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday claimed that Jews think Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky isn’t Jewish.

“I have a lot of Jewish friends,” Putin said at an economic forum in Saint Petersburg. “They say that Zelensky is not Jewish, that he is a disgrace to the Jewish people.”

“This is not a joke and not an attempt at irony, because today neo-Nazis, Hitler’s disciples, have been put on a pedestal as heroes of Ukraine,” Putin added, the TASS Russian News Agency reported.

Putin admitted that Zelensky “has Jewish blood” but ” covers for these freaks, these neo-Nazis, with his actions.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)