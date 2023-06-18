WATCH: Putin: My Jewish Friends Say Zelensky “Isn’t Jewish”, “Covers For Neo-Nazis”

In this handout photo provided by Photo host Agency RIA Novosti, Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures as he addresses the audience during the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, June 16, 2023. (Pavel Bednyakov/Photo host Agency RIA Novosti)

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday claimed that Jews think Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky isn’t Jewish.

“I have a lot of Jewish friends,” Putin said at an economic forum in Saint Petersburg. “They say that Zelensky is not Jewish, that he is a disgrace to the Jewish people.”

“This is not a joke and not an attempt at irony, because today neo-Nazis, Hitler’s disciples, have been put on a pedestal as heroes of Ukraine,” Putin added, the TASS Russian News Agency reported.

Putin admitted that Zelensky “has Jewish blood” but ” covers for these freaks, these neo-Nazis, with his actions.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)