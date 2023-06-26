Sen. Cruz: “Biden Is Pathologically Obsessed With Undermining Israel”





US Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) issued a statement on Sunday following a report earlier in the day that the Biden administration will not fund or participate in technological and scientific projects in Yehudah and Shomron.

The US told Israel it will not participate in projects carried out beyond the Green Line in response to a recent grant request from Ariel University, located in the Shomron. The policy is a reversal of the decision by the Trump Administration to remove the geographic restrictions previously imposed by the US for cooperative research projects.

“Joe Biden and Biden administration officials are pathologically obsessed with undermining Israel,” Cruz stated. “Since day one of their administration, they have launched campaigns against our Israeli allies that are granular, whole of government, and done in secret.”

“This new boycott of Israeli Jews is yet another example. The State Department is telling the entire US government not to cooperate with Jews in Judea and Samaria. And, of course, it was sent to Congress in secret and only revealed because reporters found out.”

“The Biden administration defends funding scientific research in Wuhan with the Chinese Communist Party, but they’re discriminating against and banning cooperation with Jews based on where they live.”

“I will do everything possible to reverse this decision and prohibit such antisemitic discrimination by the US government in the future,” Cruz concluded.

