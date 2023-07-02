IDF Hits Syrian Air Defense Battery After Missile Explodes Over Israel





The Israeli Air Force attacked an anti-aircraft battery and other targets in Syria in response to an anti-aircraft missile that was launched from Syria toward Israel and exploded in its airspace on Motzei Shabbos.

“Fighter jets attacked an anti-aircraft battery in Syrian territory overnight in response to the launch of an anti-aircraft missile from Syrian territory towards Israeli territory earlier tonight,” the IDF spokesperson stated. “In addition, the planes attacked other targets in the area.”

“An initial investigation indicates that the missile launched overnight from Syrian territory into Israeli territory exploded in the air. There are no casualties and no special instructions for the home front.”

Shrapnel from the missile landed in the Bedouin city of Rahat in southern Israel and slightly damaged a building.

