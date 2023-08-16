BEIN HAZEMANIM TRAGEDY: Yeshivah Bochur Drowns To Death In Ramat HaGolan





Another Bein Hazemanim tragedy occurred in Israel on Tuesday when an 18-year-old yeshivah bochur drowned to death in the Maale HaShachar lake in Ramat HaGolan.

He was later identified as Yishai Keinan, z’l, from the Pisgat Ze’ev neighborhood of Jerusalem and a talmid of the Tiferet Halevi yeshivah in Elad.

While on a tiyul with friends, Yishai, z’l, went swimming in the lake on Tuesday afternoon. When he failed to emerge, his friends called for help. Fire and rescue teams and a special rescue unit rushed to the scene and began searching for him.

Sadly, after two hours of searches, his lifeless body was found by divers and he was declared dead at the scene.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)