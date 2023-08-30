LEFTIST LUNACY: Hebrew U Offers Scholarships To Palestinians In ‘Occupied Territories’





The Hebrew University of Jerusalem is offering Palestinian students “from the occupied territories” scholarships from the “Yad Hanadiv” doctoral scholarship program.

According to a Hebrew University document, “Palestinian citizens living in the occupied Palestinian territories, including the West Bank and the Gaza Strip” are eligible for the scholarships.

The Im Tirtzu NGO said: “A public institution, which receives huge amounts of money from taxpayers, is behaving in a post-Zionist manner and defines territories that are under the control of the Palestinian Authority as ‘occupied.'”

“As if it isn’t enough that the academic preparatory program accepted students who disturbed classes during Operation Guardian of the Walls, now the university is opening its doors to students who come from an education of hatred for Israel and the murder of Jews, as seen in the PA’s textbooks.”

“This is a disaster for Israeli academics – the Education Minister must intervene.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)