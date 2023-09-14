Nobel Prize Winner Aumann: “The Leftists Have More Power Than The Government”





Nobel Prize winner Prof. Yisrael Aumann, who supports the government’s plan for judicial reform, told Kan News on Wednesday that a military coup is already taking place in Israel.

Responding to a question about how the escalating tensions between the left and right in Israel can be solved, Aumann said, “I don’t know. I want to wish that the year with its curses will end and a year with brachos should begin but I don’t know how to settle [the disputes].”

“I see very worrying signs among the opposing side. Their symbol is a fist, correct? That’s not good.”

“I want to say – I won’t participate in a civil war, I’ll raise my hands like Menachem Begin and the Altalena [ship]. But in my opinion, it won’t reach that point.”

Aumann added that despite the fact that a right-wing government is supposedly in power, the protesters have the upper hand. “I think that ultimately the power lies with the protesters. The police listen to the protesters, the army listens to them. It seems to me that the protesters have more power than the government. The government is not so governing over the centers of power. If we’re going to be a military dictatorship under the mantle of the Supreme Court, then fine – it’s not ‘on the brink of a military coup’ – we’re already in the coup. The army is simply supporting the protesters.”

Moving from the topic of Israeli in-fighting, Aumann said he is even more concerned by the worrying rise in anti-Semitism around the world. “What worries me more than the severe internal dispute is the increase in anti-Semitism all over the world. You see it in universities in England and Europe, but mainly in the US. Today it is politically correct to be anti-Semitic.”

