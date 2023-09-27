30 Children Injured, 2 Seriously, In Beit Shemeh Bus Accident [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]





A serious bus accident occurred on Route 38 at the Eshta’ol Junction near Beit Shemesh late Wednesday afternoon when a bus carrying children overturned.

Paramedics administered medical aid at the scene to about 30 children around age 12 and evacuated 20 of them to Shaare Tzedek and Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospitals in Beit Shemesh, two in serious condition, two in moderate condition, and the rest in light condition.

MDA paramedics said: “We quickly arrived at the scene and saw a bus turned on its side in the wadi next to the road. Fifteen passengers, children aged 8-12 emerged from the bus, all fully conscious – the bus driver also helped evacuate them. Two of the children were seriously wounded – one with multi-system injuries and the second with a stomach wound. We administered life-saving treatment and quickly evacuated them to the hospital in serious condition. One of them was sedated and ventilated in the trauma room.”

Police forces closed off the scene of the accident and traffic inspectors launched an investigation into the circumstances of the incident. It is not yet clear what caused the accident.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)