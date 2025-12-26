🚨 TERROR: Two Murdered, Two Injured In Coordinated Terror Attack Across Northern Israel

Two people were murdered and two others were injured in a combined ramming and stabbing terror attack that unfolded across three separate locations in northern Israel on Wednesday.

The victims were identified as 19-year-old Aviv Maor hy”d, from Kibbutz Ein Harod, and 68-year-old Mordechai Shimshoni hy”d of Beit She’an.

According to initial reports, the attack began on Route 71, where an Maor was stabbed to death by the terrorist at a bus stop. The assailant then fled the scene in a vehicle, driving toward the city of Beit She’an.

Upon reaching Beit She’an, the terrorist carried out a vehicular attack, running over and killing a Shimshoni hy”d. Two additional individuals were injured during the series of attacks, according to security officials.

The terrorist continued driving south before being shot by an armed civilian while attempting to flee and was later neutralized by security forces outside of Afula. He was transported to a hospital in moderate condition.

In a statement, the IDF said a preliminary investigation indicates that the attacker was an illegal Palestinian who infiltrated into Israel several days ago. The IDF noted that forces were dispatched to Beit She’an during the attack, while senior commanders carried out situational assessments across multiple areas, including Ein Harod and Afula.

The IDF announced that additional troops are reinforcing the seam line, the area on the Israeli side of the West Bank security barrier, and that preparations are underway for operational activity in the terrorist’s home village of Qabatiya. The move follows instructions from Defense Minister Israel Katz to act “forcefully and immediately” against the village.

Security officials continue to investigate the incident, including whether the attacker acted alone or had accomplices.

