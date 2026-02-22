❄️🚨 8:45PM UPDATE: BLIZZARD ’26: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW RIGHT NOW

• Blizzard Warnings issued for NYC, Philadelphia, Boston — impacting 40+ million people

• First Blizzard Warning for NYC since 2017

• 12–24 inches expected along the I-95 corridor

• Heaviest snow Sunday night into Monday morning, with rates up to 2–3 inches per hour

• Wind gusts 50–70 mph creating life-threatening whiteout conditions

• Governors in 6 states have declared States of Emergency

• Mandatory travel bans in NYC and other areas beginning Sunday evening

• 15,0000+ flights canceled; Amtrak modified service; NJ Transit suspending service

• The Garden State is currently the epicenter of utility disruptions in the Northeast. According to data from poweroutage.com, New Jersey is reporting over 22,900 customers without power.

• Heavy, wet snow and strong winds likely to cause widespread power outages

• 2–4 ft storm surge may cause moderate coastal flooding from Delaware Bay to Cape Cod

• NYC and Boston Public Schools canceled Monday classes; many other districts closing

This website allows you to track the progress of DSNY snow removal vehicles by address.

The city offers this caveat: Actual conditions may differ from this data at times due to weather conditions, construction projects, closures, or other events.

For more information, visit nyc.gov/snow.

• Latest forecasts indicate this could be one of the strongest winter storms the NYC area has seen in years.

• Nearly the entire region is expected to receive 12–18 inches of snow between Sunday afternoon and Monday morning.

• Parts of Long Island, along with Monmouth and Ocean counties (LAKEWOOD, TOMS RIVER ETC) in New Jersey, could see up to 2 feet of snow.

• When these ferocious winds hit the expected 2-foot snow totals, visibility will drop to near zero in seconds.

Peak wind gust forecast through Monday:

Montauk: 60–70 mph (gusts to 75 mph possible)

New York City: 50–60 mph

Boston: 50–60 mph

Hartford: 50–60 mph

Philadelphia: 30–40 mph

Washington: 40–50 mph

The most extreme winds are expected along the immediate coast, where gusts could top 70 mph as the “L” (low pressure) center tracks just offshore.

🚨❄️ NYC Declares State Of Emergency, Citywide Travel Ban Begins 9 PM

In a rare move, NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani has declared a State of Emergency and instituted a citywide travel ban as the blizzard intensifies.

🕘 Ban in Effect: 9:00 p.m. tonight through 12:00 p.m. Monday

🚫 All city streets, highways, and bridges closed to non-emergency traffic

🚗 Applies to cars, trucks, scooters, and e-bikes

🚑 Only essential emergency and critical service vehicles exempt

Officials cite forecasts of up to 24 inches of snow and wind gusts near 60 mph. The measure is intended to prevent stranded motorists and allow 2,600 sanitation workers to clear vital routes.

