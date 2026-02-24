Advertise
🚨 U.S. Deploys F-22 Stealth Fighters To Southern Israel Amid Major Military Buildup

US F-22 stealth fighter jets are seen before taking off from Royal Air Force Lakenheath in England, en route to Israel, February 24, 2026. (@TallGlenn85 on X)

A squadron of American F-22 stealth fighter jets that departed the United Kingdom earlier today has been deployed to an Israeli Air Force base in southern Israel, according to reports.

Twelve F-22s were seen taking off from Royal Air Force Lakenheath in England, though one aircraft reportedly returned due to a technical issue. The advanced stealth jets had been stationed at Lakenheath for several days after arriving last week, reportedly delayed by refueling complications.

The deployment comes as President Donald Trump weighs potential military action against Iran, amid escalating regional tensions.

In recent days, dozens of U.S. fighter jets — including F-35s, F-22s, F-15s, and F-16s — have been tracked heading to the Middle East, according to the Military Air Tracking Alliance, a group of open-source analysts who monitor military flight activity.

The group also reports that numerous refueling tankers and hundreds of cargo aircraft have entered the region since mid-February, signaling a significant American military buildup.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

