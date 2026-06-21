🚨 U.S., Iran Agree To 60-Day Roadmap Toward Final Deal; Qatar Launches Lake Lucerne Summit

The United States and Iran have agreed to a 60-day roadmap aimed at reaching a comprehensive agreement, according to a joint statement issued Monday by mediators Qatar and Pakistan following the launch of the Lake Lucerne Summit in Switzerland.

Qatar announced that the summit has established a High-Level Committee bringing together representatives from the United States, Iran, Qatar, and Pakistan with the goal of negotiating a comprehensive and lasting agreement covering all aspects of the recently signed memorandum of understanding.

“The High-Level Committee has agreed upon a roadmap towards reaching a final deal within 60 days, laying the foundation for the immediate commencement of further technical talks,” the mediators said.

Negotiations will continue throughout the week at the Burgenstock resort in Switzerland, where specialized technical and expert working groups will negotiate the remaining provisions of the agreement. Additional implementation teams have also been created to oversee execution of the memorandum and monitor progress toward a final accord.

The United States and Iran also agreed to establish a direct communication line designed to prevent incidents and misunderstandings in the Strait of Hormuz.

According to the joint statement, the hotline is intended “to avoid incidents and miscommunication with the aim of safe passage for commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.”

The mediators also announced the creation of a “de-confliction cell” involving the United States, Iran, Lebanon, and the mediating countries to help ensure adherence to the cessation of military operations in Lebanon.

Neither Israel nor Hezbollah participated in the Switzerland talks, and neither was mentioned in the statement.

Qatar said it will continue working closely with Pakistan and all relevant parties to foster an environment conducive to successful negotiations, stressing its belief that diplomacy remains the most effective means of resolving conflicts.

The Gulf state also thanked Pakistan for its mediation efforts and expressed appreciation for the commitment shown by the United States and Iran to pursuing a diplomatic solution. Qatar further acknowledged the support of Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, and other regional partners for helping create favorable conditions for the negotiations.

Although the U.S.-Iran memorandum of understanding called for a ceasefire in Lebanon, Israel has repeatedly stated that it will maintain its military presence inside the security buffer zone in southern Lebanon for as long as necessary to protect northern communities.

Israel is simultaneously conducting separate negotiations with Lebanon, with the next round of those talks scheduled to begin Tuesday.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)