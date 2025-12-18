White House Announces “Trump‑Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts” Renaming After Unanimous Board Vote

The White House has announced that the “John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts” will be renamed to the “Trump-Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts,” following a unanimous vote today by the Kennedy Center’s Board of Trustees.
The White House has announced that the “John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts” will be renamed to the “Trump-Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts,” following a unanimous vote today by the Kennedy Center’s Board of Trustees.
Popular Posts