⚠️❄️ Falling Ice and Snow from Skyscrapers Creates New Danger in NYC



⚠️❄️ NEW DANGER IN NYC: As if heavy snow and fierce winds weren’t enough, a new hazard is developing across New York City: falling ice and snow from skyscrapers.

With up to 15 inches recorded in Central Park and wind gusts reaching 55 mph, ice is forming and clinging to high-rise ledges and facades — especially on modern, energy-efficient buildings that keep exterior surfaces colder.

As temperatures shift and winds whip through the city, large chunks of ice can break free without warning, posing a serious risk of head injuries and other life-threatening harm.