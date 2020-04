YWN regrets to inform you of the Petira of R’ Pinchos Boruch Unger Z”L a resident of New Square. He was 23 and was Niftar from COVID-19.

The Niftar had no previous medical conditions, and had been hospitalized in critical condition for the past few weeks.

He leaves behind a wife and young child.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…

Additional information will be published when it becomes available to us.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)