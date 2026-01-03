Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

💥 ONE NIGHT. ONE ARENA. HISTORY! 💥

Communicated Content

💥 ONE NIGHT. ONE ARENA. HISTORY! 💥

Last year, Shaindy Plotzker Live made history, selling out Kings Theatre (over 3,000 seats) within just three hours of tickets going live. Due to overwhelming demand, a second show was added, which sold out as well, resulting in two completely sold-out nights at Kings Theatre, totaling over 6,000 seats. This year, the bar is raised even higher.

Shaindy Plotzker Live 2026 will take place one night only at CURE ARENA, marking a historic milestone as an all-female concert in an arena setting. Produced by Eli Gerstner & EG Productions, this groundbreaking event brings Jewish women and girls together on an unprecedented scale for a night of music, unity, and inspiration.

This year’s concert proudly benefits MAKOR, an organization dedicated to supporting individuals with special needs in our community, empowering them and their families with dignity and care.

🎫 Tickets are now LIVE!! 
👉 makorconcert.com

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Somaliland Denies Refugee, Base Deal With Israel After Recognition Announcement

Behind the Scenes, Potential 2028 White House Contenders Make Early Moves

SHOCKING: Grok AI Declares Netanyahu A “War Criminal” – But Makes No Such Assertion About Iran’s Dictator

Israel’s First Birth of 2026 Recorded at Hadassah Mount Scopus in Jerusalem

🚨 “Locked & Loaded”: Trump Warns of U.S. Action as Iran Cracks Down on Protesters

STUPID HALL OF FAME: Trump Explains His High Aspirin Intake, Says He “Doesn’t Want Thick Blood Pouring Through My Heart”

Signers Admit They Were Misled As Baalei Batim Letter Threatening Torah Institutions Unravels

Jewish Community Attends Iranian Virtual Conference Honoring Qassem Soleimani On Sixth Anniversary of His Elimination

Eric Adams Warns Antisemitism Cannot Be Separated From Anti-Zionism in Final Report as Mayor

VIDEO ROUNDUP: NYC Mayor Mamdani Sworn In On Quran By Socialist Bernie Sanders