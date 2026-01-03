💥 ONE NIGHT. ONE ARENA. HISTORY! 💥

Last year, Shaindy Plotzker Live made history, selling out Kings Theatre (over 3,000 seats) within just three hours of tickets going live. Due to overwhelming demand, a second show was added, which sold out as well, resulting in two completely sold-out nights at Kings Theatre, totaling over 6,000 seats. This year, the bar is raised even higher.

Shaindy Plotzker Live 2026 will take place one night only at CURE ARENA, marking a historic milestone as an all-female concert in an arena setting. Produced by Eli Gerstner & EG Productions, this groundbreaking event brings Jewish women and girls together on an unprecedented scale for a night of music, unity, and inspiration.

This year’s concert proudly benefits MAKOR, an organization dedicated to supporting individuals with special needs in our community, empowering them and their families with dignity and care.

🎫 Tickets are now LIVE!!

👉 makorconcert.com