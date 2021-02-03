B”DE: Well Known And Beloved Avreich Eliyahu Miltzky Dies From Sudden Heart Attack

B”DE: 24-year-old Eliyahu Miltzky, passed away in Tel Hashomer’s Sheba Hospital on Tuesday after he had suffered a heart-attack last Motzei Shabbos in his home. Miltzky, who was a well-renowned talmid chacham and avreich from the Or HaChaim neighborhood of Bnei Brak, was in good health when all of a sudden he suffered a spontaneous heart attack that left him in serious condition.

He was treated at the scene by United Hatzalah volunteers and Magen David Adom ambulance teams and rushed to Tel HaShomer where the best doctors in the country fought to save his life. People from all over the world prayed for his health and speedy recovery, but it was not meant to be.

Eliyahu was the son of HaRav Reuven and Chaya Zisel Miltzky and came from a long line of Rabbonim and community leaders. He learned in the Yeshiva Gedola in Beitar Illit when he was younger and then continued his learning in later years in Bnei Brak.

Those who knew Eliyahu told BeChadrei Charedim about his personality. “He was always happy and he shared that joy with everyone around him. He was full of vigor and always wanted to help others. He was a great doer of good deeds.”

Eliyahu was very young and left behind him a young widow and a one-year-old daughter, whose birthday the family celebrated on Motzei Shabbos, right before Eliyahu collapsed from that heart attack that would eventually claim his life.

His funeral took place in Bnei Brak at 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday night and he was buried in Beit Chaim Segulah Cemetery in Petach Tikvah.

Yehi Zichro Boruch…

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)