In a powerful message marking Gimmel Tammuz, President Donald J. Trump sent a letter to the Rebbe’s Ohel, calling the Rebbe “one of the most dynamic and influential faith leaders in modern history.”
President Trump reflected on his visit to the Ohel last year, noting how he personally drew strength and inspiration from the Rebbe’s enduring legacy.
Today’s Jews will lose faith in Hashem before they ever lose faith in Republicans.
This letter is like a l’chaim after Shachris; it gives the last Lubavitch Rebbe’s neshama an Aliya.
This without doubt was a Lubavitch PR initiative. Get this filthy mouthed adulterer away from the holy kever of the Rebbe z’tl!
עד ביאת הגואל
How dares he! The Lubavicher Rebbe is alive and well, this past Shabbos he got an aliya at 770!