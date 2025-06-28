Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

President Trump Issues Letter Marking Yartzheit Of Lubavitcher Rebbe ZT’L


In a powerful message marking Gimmel Tammuz, President Donald J. Trump sent a letter to the Rebbe’s Ohel, calling the Rebbe “one of the most dynamic and influential faith leaders in modern history.”

President Trump reflected on his visit to the Ohel last year, noting how he personally drew strength and inspiration from the Rebbe’s enduring legacy.



  3. This without doubt was a Lubavitch PR initiative. Get this filthy mouthed adulterer away from the holy kever of the Rebbe z’tl!

