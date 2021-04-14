Levaya of HaRav Yisroel Pinchas Gornish ZATZAL, of Flatbush

YWN regrets to inform you of the Petira of HaRav Yisroel Pinchas Halevi Gornish ZATZAL. He was 79.

The Niftar was the long time Mora D’asra of the Shul he founded around 40 years ago, Khal Chizuk Hadas, located on Avenue O and East 15th Street in Flatbush.

He was also a well-known Rav HaMachshir in Flatbush.

He is survived by his Choshuva wife and children. His wife, Rebbitzen Gornish, is the principal of Yeshiva of Brooklyn Girls School.

Rabbi Gornish was sick with a Machla for some time, and the past few weeks, his condition turned worse. He was Niftar on Wednesday morning.

The Levaya is scheduled for 12:00PM today (Wednesday) at his Shul on Avenue O and East 15th Street in Flatbush.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…

