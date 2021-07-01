BDE: Stacie Fang, Z’L, First Victim Identified In Surfside Collapse, 15-Yr.-Old Son Survived

The first victim identified in the rubble of the Champlain Towers was Stacie Fang, z’l, 54.

Stacie, z’l, was a mother, beloved community member and businesswoman, Chabad. org reported. She lived in the Champlain Towers.

Her son, Jonah Handler, 15, miraculously survived when a man walking by the rubble heard a cry for help and saw hands pushing at the debris.

Stacie, originally from New York City, worked for the past ten years as Vice President of the Surfside-based Customer Relationship Management Conference

“There are no words to describe the tragic loss of our beloved Stacie,” a family statement said. “The members of the Fang and Handler families would like to express our deepest appreciation for the outpouring of sympathy, compassion and support we have received. The many heartfelt words of encouragement and love have served as a much-needed source of strength during this devastating time.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)