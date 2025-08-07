MK Porush Launches “Hunger Strike” In Front Of [Ex] Attorney-General’s Office [Video]

Knesset Member Meir Porush, chairman of the Shlomei Emunim faction in Agudas Yisrael, launched a protest in front of the office of (dismissed) Attorney-General Gali Baharav Miara in the wake of the arrest and imprisonment of three yeshivah bochurim this week.

It should be noted that although the government officially ousted Baharav-Miara from her position earlier this week, the Supreme Court froze the dismissal until hearings are held on petitions filed against the move.

Porush left his office in the Knesset on Thursday and went to the Justice Ministry complex, where he issued a video statement.

“I am standing here at the entrance to the Justice Ministry,” he said. “I left my office in the Knesset. I decided that I am settling here—every day, from 9:30 in the morning until 6:30 in the evening. I am not going to eat or drink here.”

“If the public I represent is being hauled to prison only because they are learning Torah, it is my duty as a public representative to protest against the Attorney General. She is the one who is driving everyone else; she is the one that won’t give up [her campaign against Chareidim].

Porush cynically referred to the possibility of further decisions by the Attorney General against the Chareidi public: “I think she intends to issue some announcement next week that Chareidi people are forbidden to travel on the roads, because the roads are subsidized by the Ministry of Transportation with asphalt.”

Porush warned: “If the persecution of lomdei Torah does not stop, it will bring disaster upon Am Yisrael.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)