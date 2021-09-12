Levaya of HaRav Heshy Hirth ZT”L, Pillar And Builder of Passaic Jewish Community

YWN regrets to inform you of the Petira of HaRav Heshy Hirth ZT”L.

The Niftar was a pillar and builder of the Passaic Jewish community.

Under the guidance of Hagaon HaRav Meir Stern, the Rosh Yeshiva of Passaic Yeshiva, around 34 years ago the Niftar started a Yeshiva K’tana in a tiny converted house and ended up building huge buildings to accommodate the tremendous growth of the community over the past 34 years.

He built Yeshiva K’tana Boys / Mekor Boruch, Yeshiva K’tana Girls / Bnos Bracha, Bais Yaakov of Passaic, Mikvah of Passaic/Clifton, and was involved in nearly every major Chesed Organization and project in Passaic for the past three decades. His Modsos are Mechanech thousands of students (boys and girls) every year.

Unfortunately, the Niftar had been in a coma since before Purim 2020. He had gone to the hospital for a heart procedure, and suffered a stroke mid-surgery. Tragically, he never woke up from the coma, and was Niftar over Shabbos.

The Levaya will be at 10:00AM at Bnos Brocha 181 Pennington Ave.

AN IN DEPTH ARTICLE WILL APPEAR AT A LATER TIME

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)