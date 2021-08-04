CATSKILLS: Double Fatal Crash On Route 17 – Highway Shut In Both Directions

A horrific crash on NY Route 17 claimed the lives of two victims, Wednesday night.

Sources tell YWN that two vehicles were involved in the crash on Route 17 westbound in the vicinity of Exit 119 at around 7:10PM. One of the vehicles overturned, with victims possibly being ejected.

Catskills Hatzolah was on the scene along with Wallkill Vol Ambulance from Orange County, and Mobilemedics from Sullivan County assisting.

At least two victims were pronounced dead by Paramedics arriving on the scene, and a third victim in very critical condition.

One or two medevacs were requested to the scene.

The entire highway is closed in both directions.

The NY State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

It did not appear that Misaskim services were needed in this tragic incident.

