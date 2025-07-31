Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

DESPICABLE: Imam’s Gaza Rant at NYPD Officer Islam Diller’s Funeral Draws Outrage


An imam in the Bronx turned the solemn funeral of slain NYPD Officer Islam Diller into a stage for his own political soapbox, and it’s left a sour taste.

On Wednesday, as thousands of police officers, elected officials, and community members gathered to honor a devout Muslim officer killed in the line of duty, this so-called man of peace hijacked the moment. He spouted off about Gaza, claiming, “As we bury Officer Islam, thousands of civilians in Gaza, in Palestine, are also being buried… because of bombs, blockades, and calculated starvation,” and had the nerve to call it “genocide,” accusing silence of being complicity.

One NYPD official told YWN “Officer Diller deserved respect, not to have his memory dragged into some geopolitical mudslinging. A funeral’s no place for his grandstanding!”

