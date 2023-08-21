TEHILLIM: Couple Struck By Vehicle On Route 42, Wife Airlifted To Trauma Center

A husband and wife walking in Monticello were both struck by a vehicle on Sunday night.
It happened just before 9:00PM on Route 42 near “Ichud” in Monticello.
Catskills Hatzolah treated both victims on the scene, and requested a Medevac to airlift the wife, who had suffered a head injury.
The husband was transported by a Hatzolah ambulance.
Both were taken to Westchester Medical Center.
The names for Tehillim are Yoel Ben Sarech and Rivka Bas Chaya Yita.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
Is there any information about the driver of the vehicle that hit them?