TEHILLIM: Couple Struck By Vehicle On Route 42, Wife Airlifted To Trauma Center





A husband and wife walking in Monticello were both struck by a vehicle on Sunday night.

It happened just before 9:00PM on Route 42 near “Ichud” in Monticello.

Catskills Hatzolah treated both victims on the scene, and requested a Medevac to airlift the wife, who had suffered a head injury.

The husband was transported by a Hatzolah ambulance.

Both were taken to Westchester Medical Center.

The names for Tehillim are Yoel Ben Sarech and Rivka Bas Chaya Yita.

