TERROR IN ISRAEL: Israeli Woman Murdered In Front Of Her 6-Yr.-Old, Husband Seriously Injured





A 40-year-old Israeli woman was murdered and her husband was seriously wounded in a shooting attack on Monday morning near the city of Chevron.

The attack occurred at about 10:15 as the two were driving on Route 60. The terrorist(s) opened fire from a passing vehicle and then fled the scene. The couple’s six-year-old daughter sitting in the back seat was miraculously uninjured.

MDA paramedics and IDF medics provided emergency medical aid to the victims at the scene, carrying out resuscitation techniques on the woman, who was critically injured. Sadly, they were forced to pronounce her death shortly later. The male victim was seriously wounded and evacuated to Soroka Hospital in Be’er Sheva.

A large number of Israeli security forces launched a manhunt for the terrorists.

This is a developing story.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)