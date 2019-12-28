TRAGEDY: Young Teen From Yerushalmi Family Found Shot Dead In Pit





A horrific tragedy unfolded over Shabbos, as police located a missing 18-year-old boy from a Chareidi family in Yerushalayim.

Evitar Azarzar Z”L was found in the bottom of a pit near Ramat Hasharon. Upon further investigation, police found that he had been shot and killed, and his body thrown into the pit.

He was found by Police on Friday afternoon.

Police say that the murder is believed to have involved a criminal dispute and not terror related at all.

A heavy investigation into his murder is underway.

His family issued a plea last Wednesday for help locating him; he had reportedly not been seen for some three weeks. He is a resident of the Pardes Katz neighborhood in Bnei Brak.

His father is a Rosh Yeshiva in Yeshivas Daas Chochma in Yerushalayim.

The levaya will be at Har Tamir at Har HaMenuchos on Sunday.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







