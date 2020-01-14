CONFIRMED: Anti-Vaxxers Forge Agudath Israel Stationary To Push Their Agendas

Knowledgeable insiders tell YWN that over the past several months, fraudulently written legislative memos and letters ostensibly penned in the name of Agudath Israel of America, have been sent to legislators, media outlets and posted in public places pushing various political agendas.
On Tuesday morning, street poles in Flatbush, Boro Park, and Far rockaway were plastered with yet another round of fraudulent posters pushing a frightening & alarming legislative danger to the Orthodox community by anti-vaxxers.
Agudah issued a rare strongly worded statement repudiating the misuse of Agudah Israel of America’s name slamming it as “compete forgeries” & “illegal” and “contrary to Halacha.”
The fraudulent use of Agudah’s name is just the latest brazen & irresponsible actions by discredited anti-vaxxers. YWN will be closely monitoring this developing story and will update our readers as the names of the perpetrators are revealed and held accountable for their illegal and reckless actions.
The following is the memo from the Agudah:
Please be advised that a number of fake legislative memos have been sent out in the name of Agudath Israel, some even on what appears to be its letterhead.
Some of these fraudulent documents have been sent to the media, others to legislators, and still others have been posted in public areas.
These memos are COMPLETE FORGERIES and Agudath Israel disavows any association with them. Any authentic public communication sent from Agudath Israel will always have the name and contact of a staff member for easy authentication. They will also be posted on our website, Agudah.org, and on Twitter @AgudahNews.
Should there be a question about authenticity of a document or statement that purports to come from Agudath Israel, please, as always, contact Agudah’s Media Affairs Department for verification.
Any misuse of the Agudah name is illegal, and, of course, contrary to Halacha.
Confusing press release from Agudah. Please clarify: Which memos are not authentic?
Typical tactics from a delusional bunch.
Not only are they wrong and lying within the medical community, now their pathological lies show their true colors elsewhere.
You can see the Sheker” of their twisted philosophies based upon their delivery methods.
Unfortunately, what makes the forgeries plausible, is that the Moetzi Gedolei Hatorah harbors anti-vexxars.
Shouldn’t Agudah bring a suit against these people in Beis Din? And if they won’t come to Beis Din, get permission to prosecute them in civil court? This isn’t only a matter of people’s health, it’s a matter of possibly sparking anti-Semitism, since Agudah is considered one of the authoritative Orthodox voices in the world at large.
Time to call these people out – they’re not just wackos, they’re trampling halacha as well.
typical people who dont work for a living and have too much time on their hands
bet you dollars to dougnuts they are all peleg followers
Having read reams of literature from the anti-vaxxers, I have been sensitized to their use of dishonesty to make their points and push their agendas. I am not shocked by their forgery attempts. I am shocked that the Agudah treats this so lightly. I am aware of the halachos of arkaos/mesira. However, the damage here would affect Agudah and many others at the secular level. I would have hoped their statement was that the investigations involve police, and that the possibilities of charges in secular court are possible.
There are bad apples in every bunch. Do we label all frum people as liars and thieves every time someone that is visibly frum gets caught doing something illegal?
The people I know that have reason not to vaccinate would never do something like this and in fact are horrified by such actions. Besides everything else it also harms their cause because unfortunately when something like this happens it makes people associate everyone with the wrongdoing – which could result in motzei shem ra.
Dont tar everyone with the same feathers because there are some people that do the wrong thing.