Russian Special Committee Recommends That Naama Issachar Be Pardoned; Heads To Putin’s Desk





A special pardon committee that convened in Moscow on Monday afternoon to discuss Naama Issachar’s request for a presidential pardon recommended that she be released.

If Putin approves the committee’s recommendation as expected, this will be the first time that a Russian president has ever granted a pardon to a foreign-citizen prisoner.

Following Naama Issachar’s official request for a pardon from Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday, a special committee convened at 4 p.m. on Monday to consider the request, according to a report by Russian news agency TASS.

The announcement on the committee’s meeting came after Russian Commissioner for Human Rights Tatyana Moskalkova supported Issachar’s pardon request.

Issachar was sentenced to 7.5 years of imprisonment after being caught with a small amount of marijuana in her luggage on a stopover in Moscow from India to Israel.

