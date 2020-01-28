WATCH: Palestinians Violently Riot As They React To Peace Deal, Burn Photos Of Trump And Netanyahu





Thousands of Palestinians are protesting in Gaza City following the announcement of the Trump administration’s peace plan.

The protesters burned pictures of President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and raised a banner reading “Palestine is not for sale.”

During the rally, Gaza’s Hamas rulers expressed rare support for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas of the rival Fatah movement, welcoming his call for a broad meeting of Palestinian factions.

A senior Hamas official says the group rejects the “conspiracies” announced by the U.S. and Israel and that “all options are open” in responding.

Khalil al-Hayya spoke shortly after President Donald Trump announced a Mideast peace plan that favors Israel.

Al-Hayya says: “We are certain that our Palestinian people will not let these conspiracies pass. So, all options are open. The (Israeli) occupation and the U.S. administration will bear the responsibility for what they did.”

(AP)








