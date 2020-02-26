LISTEN TO IT: Hagaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky: “Rabbi Berland Is Crazy”

In a rare and unusual recording that was published by BeChadrei Charedim news site, Hagaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky is heard making an extremely strong statement against the leader of the Shuvu Banim group, Rabbi Eliezer Berland.
The recording came about after a student of Rabbi Berland got into a verbal fight at a Kollel where he learned and sent a question to Hagaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky regarding the correctness of the words of the other student. Rabbi Kanievsky replied: The other student is correct. This Rabbi Berland is crazy.”
Rav Kanievsky is known to weigh each word carefully as thousands listen to him and follow his opinions closely.
The news site uncovered a second incident in which Rav Kanievsky called Berland a Rasha and told a fellow rabbi not to go anywhere near Berland.
The mere fact that rav Chaim called him “harav” berland is just a proof that he is not simple man he never said he a rasha chas veshalom
Btw Don’t believe everything you hear this video is a few yes old
הצדיק חיי יקים
You don’t have to make cheshbonis what which Godol said this one is anti this one is pro it’s not color war just keep quiet and stay out of machlokes since when is everyone a maan damar And everyone so quick to judge
start looking at the good in people and hashem will do the same if u only look at the bad in people hashem will do that also lo alanu has
Since everyone knows Berland is a “rasha” , “crazy” , a convicted abuser, etc. why do we continue to refer to this guy as “rabbi” and give him all this media attention? He and his thugs do not represent the Breslov chassidus.