LISTEN TO IT: Hagaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky: “Rabbi Berland Is Crazy”





In a rare and unusual recording that was published by BeChadrei Charedim news site, Hagaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky is heard making an extremely strong statement against the leader of the Shuvu Banim group, Rabbi Eliezer Berland.

The recording came about after a student of Rabbi Berland got into a verbal fight at a Kollel where he learned and sent a question to Hagaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky regarding the correctness of the words of the other student. Rabbi Kanievsky replied: The other student is correct. This Rabbi Berland is crazy.”

Rav Kanievsky is known to weigh each word carefully as thousands listen to him and follow his opinions closely.

