FEARS GROW: Flight Attendant Working At Ben Gurion And LAX Diagnosed With Coronavirus





A Korean Air flight attendant who worked on flights out of Los Angeles International Airport was diagnosed Wednesday in South Korea with coronavirus.

The flight attendant worked flights between LAX and Seoul, South Korea, on Feb. 19 and 20, according to several South Korean media outlets.

The woman had also serviced a flight from Tel Aviv, Israel, to Seoul on Feb. 15, South Korea’s Center for Disease Control said.

A church group was on the flight and at least 30 members of the group were diagnosed with coronavirus, South Korean authorities said.

