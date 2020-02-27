Netanyahu Visits MDA’s National Op’s Center As Coronavirus Fears Spread [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]





PM Benjamin Netanyahu arrived on Thursday to visit MDA’s National Operations Center in Kiryat Ono, where a joint call center for Magen David Adom and the Ministry of Health was established on Saturday night specifically to deal with the Coronavirus. The Prime Minister was accompanied by Minister of Health Rabbi Yaakov Litzman, Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon, Minister of Tourism Yariv Levin, Chairman of the National Security Council Meir Ben Shabbat and the Director General of the Ministry of Health Moshe Bar Siman Tov.

The Prime Minister and Ministers received a review from MDA Director General Eli Bin about the joint call center for the Corona virus treatment and the protection measures taken by the teams that are dispatched to carry out the testing of the civilians who are in quarantine.

Afterwards, the Prime Minister and ministers met with MDA’s protected medical teams, learned about the safety measures in the ambulances, and toured the active dispatch work stations.

At the end of the visit, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said: “Today I am announcing a dramatic step forward which is already being implimented and is to my knowledge, the first in the world. We are the pioneering the treatment and prevention of this virus. We ask anyone from any country in the world displaying symptoms of the virus to call MDA’s 101 Emergency Call Center which has medical teams on staff will assess those who are symptomatic. Need be, be paramedics will be sent to their house to perform a test kit. This is an innovative thing, one that can prevent the spread of the disease and I ask for your cooperation with the citizens of Israel.”

Eli Bin, MDA Director General said: “We have opened the joint call center in conjunction with the Ministry of Health under the direction of the Prime Minister as part of the effort to prevent the spread of the virus and to give the citizens the necessary information, guidelines and calm them. We have already carried out over 400 samples from civilians who are in quarantine at home and if necessary we are prepared to treat them and Ava hate them to the hospital. I appeal to the public to adhere to the Ministry of Health’s guidelines so that we can prevent the spread of the virus.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








