Coronavirus Forces Bnei Brak Yeshiva Students Into Quarantine





The Coronavirus has made its way to a Yeshiva on Sunday as numerous bochrim from one of the leading Litvish Yeshivos in Bnei Brak found themselves under house quarantine this week.

Students from the Yeshiva went to the United States last week for a wedding and flew back to Israel with a stopover in Italy

Once the plane disembarked in Israel, authorities made all of the passengers deplane through a different route and ordered them all to maintain a house quarantine for two weeks.

The affected family has two students who study in the Orchos Torah Yeshiva in Bnei Brak and they too went under house quarantine for two weeks and cannot return to Yeshiva until after that time has passed. They will be forced to continue their studies in their own home.

As of Sunday morning, all flights coming to Israel from Italy will be disembarking via a special route designated for them in Terminal one of Ben Gurion airport a route that will completely separate them from other travelers in Ben Gurion.

So far, 29 people have died of the Coronavirus in Italy and the country is seeing close to 300 new cases of people infected with the virus on a daily basis.










