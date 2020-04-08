CORONA VICTIM: HaRav Leibel Groner ZTL, Longtime Secretary Of Lubavitcher Rebbe





YWN regrets to inform you of the Petira of HaRav Yehuda Leib (“Leibel”) Groner, who was a secretary of the Lubavitcher Rebbe ZATZAL for over 40 years. He was 88.

Rabbi Groner was by far one of the most influential and respected people in the entire Lubavitcher Chassidus around the globe. He was instrumental in caring for the Rebbe after his stroke, when the Rebbe was no longer able to communicate in regular ways.

Rabbi Groner and his wife, Mrs. Yehudis (née Gurevitz), are the parents of three sons and four daughters, of whom, some are shluchim in the United States and Israel.

Additional information to follow.







