BREAKING: Cuomo On Summer Camps: Until More Clairty On Kawasaki Disease, No Decision Made





NY Governor Cuomo, during a daily coronavirus task force briefing in Manhattan, said a syndrome that is similar to Kawasaki disease that has afflicted 157 children across the state has made his administration hesitate to make a decision on reopening summer day camps for children. A decision on schools, he added, will not be made until well into the summer months.

“Should I send my children to day camp? Is it safe? Until we have this answer on this pediatric syndrome; as a parent, until I know how widespread this is, as a parent I would not send my children to day camp,” he said.

“They’re still exploring this. So, make a decision on the facts. What do you do when they keep changing the facts?”

SEE VIDEO BELOW

