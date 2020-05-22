WIlliamsburg: Children’s Carnival Shut Down By NYPD, Summons Issued [VIDEOS]





The NYPD has shut down a children’s carnival in Williamsburg on Friday afternoon.

Sources tell YWN that the police arrived at Bedford Ave and Lynch Street, and found a few tables with children selling popcorn and lemonade stand.

Dozens of children were on line happily purchasing treats, when the cops arrived and shut the carnival down.

A summons with a court date was issued to the father of one of the children.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)








