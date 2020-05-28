“A Shavuos Gift” – Israel’s Health Ministry Allows Up To 70 People In Shul Or 100 In Two Rooms





In what Health Minister Yuli Edelstein called a gift for the chag, Israel’s Health Ministry announced on Tuesday night, among a larger rollback of restrictions, that shuls can hold minyanim with up to 70 participants as of Wednesday morning, an increase of 20 people over the 50 people allowed thus far.

Shuls can also house up to 100 mispallelim in two separate rooms within the same building.

The shuls must, of course, continue to adhere to health ministry regulations such as wearing masks and maintaining a distance of two meters between each mispallel.

While seated, an empty chair must be maintained between each mispallel. Mispallelim are required to bring their own siddurim and chumashim.

A “coronavirus gabbi” must be appointed in each shul to ensure the regulations are upheld and that the shul is regularly cleaned and disinfected.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







