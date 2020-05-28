SHOCK VIDEO: See What This Meah Shearim Toddler Says In A Toy Store

When watching this toddler in a Meah She’arim toy store, we are taken aback. We think, “No. It cannot be. Is this really his reaction? He is not yet two years old! Is this what he says when he sees the toy police car in the box?”
We replay it, once again – hoping, praying – that it is not so.
But it is.
The young child’s reaction brings us to a sad and frightening conclusion. These children, who will comprise the future residents of Meah She’arim in two decades, are brought up with both a warped sense of history, and a firm hatred. They do not know who the Nazis really were. They are clueless as to the enormous evil of what it means to gas and burn millions of Jews.
To them, the word “Nazi” has become just a means in which one can bring deep insult to the police who will occasionally enter into Me’ah She’arim.
Belzec. Sobibor. Treblinka. Auschwitz. These killing centers, where millions of kedoshim were murdered, have now become words in a political battle.
They do not realize that in the process of hijacking these words, they are stepping upon the memories of the Kedoshim.
Why speak up? Because the once very holy city of Me’ah She’arim has now become sullied with the evil of sinas chinam, with the ultimate mechaneh shaim ra l’chaveiro. Worse still is that this depraved behavior has infected klal yisroel’s most precious commodity – our youth.
Your knowledge of holocaust history may be great – but not of what the denizens of ‘Meah Shearim’ have been through over the past 100+ years. Starting with the prophets (Herzl) right-hand man (Weizman) who collected money for the Old Yishuv in America during the First World War and then, on his return, refused to pass it over without the Yishuv giving over the reins of the education system to his cronies. The leasers of the Yishuv refused and people died of hunger as a result.
The assassination of Dr Josef de haan – a professor of international law who became frum and settled in Jerusalem, and ended up advising the Rabbi of the Yishuv R Sonnenfeld – for his part in resisting the wholesale takeover of the Yishuv.
The police attrocities – and I use that word carefully – against members of the old Yishuv that went unreported and unrecorded in the first years after the state was established.
And so on until the most recent spate of brutal attacks – one of which was caught on CCTV during Shabbos – in which a platoon of riot police made their way down an empty street, chancing upon one solitary man returning home from assisting his elderly father. For absolutely no reason he was thrown violently to the ground. Fortunately the attack was captured from two cameras, and better still – he is a lawyer! He was not the only victim during that period.
The denizens of ‘Meah Shearim’ know only too well what the police are and why they come.
They do not have a warped sense of history at all. They know very well their own recent history. Their hatred is not ‘sinas chinam’ as you call it. In fact, its no less justified than that of Afro Americans towards your own police.
whow whow!
Let’s calm down.
You may not agree with what’s going on in Meah Shearim, but to make it the headlines on TYW and THE problem of the Dor is taking it abit too far.
There needs to be a better Chinuch in this area in Meah Shearim, agree. But to make this kids warped chinuch the Chinuch of the general Meah Shearim children, is way off.
Have a great Yom Tov.
Erev Shavuos YWN must publish this simply because Jews aren’t divided enough! Kudoz
Its not sinas chinam if the other side gives you a reason to hate them.
The sides in the fight are the frum yidden against the frai so keep in mind who you are picking as teammates. That might be a indication which side you should be on.
This seems like it was written by Rabbi Hoffman.
When thinking back to some of the horrific stories of Zionist police persecution of acheinu binei-Yisrael under Zionist rule, stories that have been featured on these very pages, the child’s reaction is not at all surprising.
The truth is that the Zionists are worse than the Nazis because gadol haMachtio yoser min haHorgo, and the Zionists have certainly been machti es haRabbim on a far greater scale than probably any other entity in history.
The Zionists have, for over a century, engaged in world-wide shmad of the Jewish people, in addition to the rivers of Jewish blood on their hands sacrificed on the idolatrous altar of their State, pre-1948 and post-1948, both directly by Zionists and otherwise.
Not to mention Zionist actions/inaction during WW II.
your answer didnt really answer the question. still, why post this? whats the toeles? what gain is there by knowing about this other than having people look down on the yerushalmis? which rav exactly told you to go on this “holy crusade” against mea shearim?
And when these pork eating,chillul shabbos,toeiva bums beat Jews is ok. I have seen the blood and I’m just a regular frum Jew from NY.
Let’s remember that children don’t understand the world in the same way that adults do, and therefore, they are prone to making foolish remarks. I have a brother, who, as a child, would sometimes put a puppet on top of a broomstick and announce, “this is Hashem”. Today he is a Torah scholar that most of us would do well to look up to as a role model. I can think of a few other cringe – worthy remarks made by small children, who all grew up to be well – balanced adults. For that matter, if someone were to press “replay” on some of the comments I made as a child, I’m sure my own face would turn various shades of pretty colors as well.
Let’s all keep cool heads and remember that a silly remark made by a toddler is not “news” and doesn’t need to make headlines.
This little boy is just imitating what he sees. He doesn’t know what he is saying. I believe that someone from within this community can turn things around with simple Holocaust education. There are still survivors amongst us and definitely the children of survivors. We need them to go into our chedarim and simply describe what Nazis did to us. No need to compare today’s Israeli police. I don’t believe anyone with a true understanding of history can call anyone “Nazi” if they really knew the truth.
We can see that You didnt hear of Reb Michoel Ber Weismandel! And that You dont know our history. You certainlly know nothing about the Jews From Teiman. And you probebly would write the same thing if we called any of our dear brothers who were “kapos” in the concentration camps and ordenings deinst and police in the gehtos. So for your sake we will say it straight. Yes the people that set up the police force and the state of israel were all of the above and worse they destroyed yidden body and sole. Please read forever my jerusalem. And Hoish al hachoma and another few books on that period in time and then you will say who is and was worse the nazis who sent 6000000++++ jews straight to gan eden or our brothers who sent 6000000++++ jews straight to gehenom. Im very proud to hear that little zisse yingale being brought up in the right way. The Kedoishim who are in gan eiden are allso proud of him!!!
Unfortunately even those in Israel who don’t call the police Nazi’s don’t have a police force to be proud of. Mishteret Yisrael seems to have no concept of civil rights, innocent until proven guilty, at times their actions can only be explained (at best) as thuggish. They seem to have an attitude that it is their job to deliver justice (taking the role of judge & jury) NOT simply bringing people to justice, the difference on paper is subtle – but it is the difference between a state that respects it citizens & treats them as innocent UNLESS & UNTIL proven guilty IN A COURT OF LAW, and a state like Israel which quite frankly does not.
Bottom line is while they shouldn’t be called nazi’s or anything close, THEY ARE NOTHING TO BE PROUD OF!
Shock Article: This is what the yeshiva world needs on erev “k’ish echoed b’lev echod.” I’m sure this video of one kid is just what klal yisrael needed to be shared today.
Adorable!
Video evidence…hmmm
Who set this up?
The older sister, who is about four, tries to shush him, knowing at four that it is NOT okay, even among her compatriots in Meah She’arim.
So the reporter is drawing a sad conclusion from a 2 year old to extend it to the entire Neighborhood of Meah Shearim, that everyone has the same basic simplistic corrupt idea of Nazi=Mishtara?
Lashon hara on a TZIBBUR of THIUSANDS from the few words of a two year old, who may have been set up to say that!?
On a “Yeshiva” site?
On Erev Shavuos?
As we celebrate כאיש אחד בלב אחד?????
TAKE THIS HORRIBLE MOTZI SHEM RA VIDEO DOWN!
Kol Hakovod YWN; it is so troubling, but unfortunately a reality.
Nisht normahl.
Very sad to have to ask this but what is the difference between these Meah Shearim kids and the arab kids who are taught to hate Yidden?
Just as a message to Yeshiva World News: You might be in violation of the laws of the United States of America by posting a video of a minor without the minor and his legal guardian giving consent.
https://law.emory.edu/elj/content/volume-66/issue-4/articles/sharenting-children-privacy-social-media.html
https://nyplaw.com/2018/09/13/can-a-person-take-legal-action-if-someone-posts-unauthorized-photos-or-videos-on-social-media/
https://www.lawyers.com/legal-info/personal-injury/types-of-personal-injury-claims/child-photography-or-videotaping-consent-laws-are-changing.html
Sorry, you’re at least 50 years too late, and it’s not Meah She’arim, it’s the whole world. In fact you’re probably 80 years too late. As early as 1944 George Orwell wrote that “fascist” had become a meaningless term of abuse. “Almost any English person would accept ‘bully’ as a synonym for ‘Fascist’.” The same happened to “Nazi” very early on. By the late 20th century it had become so common a term for anyone with strict rules that Seinfeld could do the “Soup Nazi” episode without raising too many eyebrows. Sure, the usual suspects protested, but the horses had bolted that stable so long ago that their grand-foals were now headed for the knackers.
This was a staged video, don’t take it too seriously. Take the behaviors of the bochurim & adults more seriously. It’s not sinas chinom because they are apikorsim. It is unnecessary paranoia that leads to a chilul Hashem.
extremely sad….
Impossible to make out what the kid is actually saying. Why are you assuming the worse and spreading motzi sheim rah? Comon YWN!
ר”ל
His father was actually hospitalized with a broken head after being shoved to the ground by the police in Meah Shearim past Chol Hamoed, when crossing the street to take food to his parents, so guess he isn’t just that innocent, rather really thinks they are nazi’s, unfortunately.
Kids pay very close attention to what adults say. Maybe the adults should start paying attention also.
It’s actually pretty cute! Maybe his father or Zeidy is the nice innocent ehrlicher Yid who was brutally thrown down by that gang of “police thugs” tramping through Meah Shearim a few weeks ago…
Its erev Matan Torah. A time oh K’ish Echad Blev Echad. Why does yiur headline have to foment hatred and ill feeling? Please remove.
One way to make a difference is to thoroughly verify where and to whom your tzedaka money is going. These hate filled insurgents do not deserve it.
Very sad, like father like son….It’s an unfortunate situation in that area.
Just a thought – perhaps these families who were living in Meah Shearim for 150 years before the state of Israel was created actually understand something most of us don’t?
They are not teaching this because of hate. Maybe they teach this because they understand that the philosophies that came to create the state as we know it was built with the intention to replace our Emuna in Hkb”H with something else.
We all know what they did with the yesomim sent to kibbutzim after WW2. We know what they did to the Yeminite children.
Let’s be a little open minded and not focused on hating THEM. Maybe we’re the ones with the Sinas Chinam and they’re the ones focused on closeness to Hashem.
Before bringing examples of a few people from their groups who did wrong things, keep in mind that we don’t want the non Jews in NYC generalizing us like that.
Just a thought…