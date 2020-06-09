DEBLASIO WANTS TO ‘DEFUND THE POLICE’?! 8 Shot In Brooklyn In 3 Hours Last Night





A series of overnight shootings across Brooklyn has left at least eight people wounded, according to police.

There was also one shots fired incident as well.

All of this happened in around three hours – and comes on the heels of failing NYC Socialist Mayor Bill DeBlasio pandering to the “Black Lives Matter” movement, and vowing to “defund the police”.

DeBlasio laid out the next wave of police reforms on Sunday, including shifting funds from the NYPD to youth and social services, in the aftermath of days of protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

“The details will be worked out in the budget process in the weeks ahead. But I want people to understand that we are committed to shifting resources to ensure that the focus is on our young people,” de Blasio said. “I also will affirm we will only do it in a way that is certain to continue the city will be safe.”

The mayhem over night began at round 10:40 p.m. on Bristol Street in Brownsville.

Police said a 23-year-old woman, 17-year-old man, 35-year-old man and 50-year-old man were all shot. The female victim was seriously wounded, but the men suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

About 10 minutes later, two men were shot in the leg on Bainbridge Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

Police said the 27-year-old and 34-year-old’s injuries were also non-life-threatening.

Then shortly before 11, a 35-year-old man was shot in the back at the corner of Ditmas and Flatbush avenues in Flatbush. He was listed in stable condition.

Police said another man was shot in his leg and stomach around 2 a.m. near Avenue K and East 36th Street in Flatlands. His injuries were also non-life-threatening

So far, no arrests have been made in any of the incidents.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

(AP)







